Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Facing Bruins
Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against Boston on Saturday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Vasilevskiy is coming off a 21-save performance in Thursday's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh. He has a 36-13-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.34 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 53 appearances. Boston is tied for eighth in the league with 3.33 goals per game this season.
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