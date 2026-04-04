Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Facing Bruins

Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against Boston on Saturday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 21-save performance in Thursday's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh. He has a 36-13-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.34 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 53 appearances. Boston is tied for eighth in the league with 3.33 goals per game this season.