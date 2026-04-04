Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Facing Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against Boston on Saturday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 21-save performance in Thursday's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh. He has a 36-13-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.34 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 53 appearances. Boston is tied for eighth in the league with 3.33 goals per game this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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