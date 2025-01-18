Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Facing Red Wings

Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and will guard the home cage versus Detroit on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy is 3-1-1 in his last five starts, giving up 13 goals on 144 shots (.910 save percentage). Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is 19-13-2 with two shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Red Wings are averaging 2.91 goals per game in 2024-25, 20th in the NHL.