Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Falls to Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres, with Buffalo's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Lightning rallied from one-goal deficits in the first and second periods, but the team's offense fell silent over the latter half of the game. Vasilevskiy has allowed more than three goals only once in his last 12 starts as Tampa Bay gets ready for the postseason, going 8-3-1 over that stretch with a 2.35 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago