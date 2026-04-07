Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Falls to Buffalo

Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres, with Buffalo's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Lightning rallied from one-goal deficits in the first and second periods, but the team's offense fell silent over the latter half of the game. Vasilevskiy has allowed more than three goals only once in his last 12 starts as Tampa Bay gets ready for the postseason, going 8-3-1 over that stretch with a 2.35 GAA and .904 save percentage.