Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Falls to Habs in OT again

Vasilevskiy made 26 saves Friday during the Lightning's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of their first-round series.

All three games of the series have gone to extra time and Vasilevskiy has come out on the wrong end twice, with Lane Hutson beating him this time around a little over two minutes into the first OT with a blast from above the faceoff circle. Vasilevskiy has a 2.76 GAA and .880 save percentage to begin Tampa Bay's playoff run, and he'll look for a better result in Game 4 on Sunday.