Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Falls to Leafs in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

There wasn't much Vasilevskiy could do on any of the pucks that beat him, as one came on a Toronto power play and two others came on failed clearing attempts by the Bolts. It's the first time since March 11 the 30-year-old netminder has given up more than three goals, and over his last 10 starts Vasilevskiy has gone 7-2-1 with a stellar 1.59 GAA and .934 save percentage.

