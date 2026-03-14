Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Fifth loss in last eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Carolina. He allowed three goals.

Vasilevskiy is 3-5-0 in his last eight starts; Tampa has lost seven of its past nine games. The talented netminder has allowed 24 goals in those eight games (.889). Vasilevskiy is 30-12-3 with a 2.30 GAA and .914 save percentage overall, but this isn't the first time he's seen his numbers bloat a little in the third quarter of the season. You can't sit him, but it's always good to consider the hottest hand as you head toward the postseason.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago