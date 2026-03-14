Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Fifth loss in last eight games
Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Carolina. He allowed three goals.
Vasilevskiy is 3-5-0 in his last eight starts; Tampa has lost seven of its past nine games. The talented netminder has allowed 24 goals in those eight games (.889). Vasilevskiy is 30-12-3 with a 2.30 GAA and .914 save percentage overall, but this isn't the first time he's seen his numbers bloat a little in the third quarter of the season. You can't sit him, but it's always good to consider the hottest hand as you head toward the postseason.
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