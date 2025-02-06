Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: First goalie off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Senators.

Vasilevskiy has gone 2-0-1 with a 2.02 GAA and .935 save percentage across his last three starts, and he'll tend the twine for a fourth consecutive game Thursday. The Senators are tied for 17th in the NHL with 2.87 goals per game this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning

