Andrei Vasilevskiy News: First goalie off Friday

Vassilevskiy was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports, indicating he'll patrol the crease on the road versus the Wild.

Vasilevskiy has played in all but one of the Lightning's first 10 contests, posting a 6-3-0 record to go with a 2.47 GAA and .911 save percentage. Without any back-to-backs in the short term, the 29-year-old backstop should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward but eventually might get a night off.