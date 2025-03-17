Andrei Vasilevskiy News: First goalie off Monday
Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Flyers.
After a seven-game winning streak to close out February, Vasilevskiy has been relatively inconsistent recently, going 3-3-0 with a 2.85 GAA and .887 save percentage over six starts in March. He drew a home start against the Flyers in early November, turning aside 30 of 31 shots (.968 save percentage) in an overtime loss.
