Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: First off at morning skate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Vasilevskiy is set to patrol the home blue paint against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy got back in the win column Saturday in Toronto after a rare three-game losing streak, turning aside 27 of 29 shots in a 5-2 victory. The Lightning are coming off a spirited 8-7 loss in Buffalo on Sunday, while the Blue Jackets are on the second half of a back-to-back -- they lost to the Kings in overtime Monday by a 5-4 score.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago