Andrei Vasilevskiy News: First off Monday
Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports, indicating he will defend the road net against Buffalo on Monday.
Vasilevskiy has won his last two outings while stopping 42 of the 46 shots he has faced. He has a 37-13-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.31 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 54 appearances. Buffalo ranks seventh in the league with 3.39 goals per game this season.
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