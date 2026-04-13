Andrei Vasilevskiy News: First off Monday
Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Diandra Loux of The Hockey News reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Detroit on Monday.
Vasilevskiy is coming off a 20-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Boston. He has a 38-15-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.30 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 57 appearances. Detroit is tied for 20th in the league with 2.94 goals per game this season.
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