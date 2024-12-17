Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Fourth win in last five starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 9:09pm

Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The game was tighter than the score; the Bolts scored into an empty net to seal the win. Vasilevskiy has won two straight and four of his last five, and he now sits with a 14-9-1 record, 2.44 GAA and .910 save percentage. We love his game, but we don't love his lack of a safety net, and both the Bolts and fantasy managers may eventually pay for that. Vasilevskiy has started 24 of the Bolts' 29 games, in large part because the team doesn't trust backup Jonas Johansson. The team needs to do something to ensure Vasy isn't exhausted by this workload.

