Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Game 2 win sweet redemption

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against Montreal in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday.

It was sweet redemption for the Big Cat, who had some struggles in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1 on Sunday. In fact, Vasilevskiy has struggled a lot in the playoffs since the team's back-to-back Cup wins in 2020 and 2021. According to Michael Amato of Sportsnet.ca, the star netminder went into Tuesday's came with a 4-13 record and .878 save percentage since the start of the 2022-23 playoffs. Vasilevskiy and the Bolts head to Montreal for Game 3 on Friday. Barring injury or a mercy pull, the Big Cat will be in Tampa's blue paint until the team is eliminated. Or wins.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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