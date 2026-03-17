Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Gets back in win column
Vasilevskiy stopped 16 of 18 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.
Vasilevskiy wasn't at his best, particularly in the second period, but the Lightning picked him up for the win. He's alternated wins and losses over his last six outings, giving up 15 goals on 166 shots over that six-game span. For the season, Vasilevskiy is up to 31-12-3 with a 2.30 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 46 starts. He'll be a popular goalie for the rest of this fantasy week, as the Lightning play three games in four days, beginning with Thursday's contest in Vancouver before a weekend back-to-back in Alberta against the Oilers on Saturday and the Flames on Sunday.
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