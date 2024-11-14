Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Gets starting nod Thursday

Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes at home against the Jets on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy is mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-2-1 record despite a 2.33 GAA. A matchup with the league's top offense, Winnipeg is scoring 4.56 goals per game, isn't exactly what the netminder needs in order to get back on track. Still, Vasilevskiy remains a lock as the No. 1 option in Tampa and should continue to see the bulk of the workload ahead of Jonas Johansson.