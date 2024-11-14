Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Gets starting nod Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes at home against the Jets on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy is mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-2-1 record despite a 2.33 GAA. A matchup with the league's top offense, Winnipeg is scoring 4.56 goals per game, isn't exactly what the netminder needs in order to get back on track. Still, Vasilevskiy remains a lock as the No. 1 option in Tampa and should continue to see the bulk of the workload ahead of Jonas Johansson.

