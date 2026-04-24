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Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Guarding goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Vasilevskiy will protect the road goal in Game 3 versus the Canadiens, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Vasilevskiy has split the first two games of the series, allowing six goals on 46 shots. Vasilevskiy could be the difference maker if the series remains closely contested, as he is far more experienced than Montreal netminder Jakub Dobes. However, Vasilevskiy will have to contend with what's likely to be a raucous atmosphere in Montreal over the next two contests.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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