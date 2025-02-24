Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Halts 36 shots in win

Vasilevskiy made 36 saves on 37 shot attempts in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Vasilevsky tended a clean net for the first 55 minutes of Sunday's contest before conceding Seattle's lone goal of the night. Sunday's contest raised his record to 26-15-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 44 outings this season. He ranks third among goaltenders in wins and tied for second in save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder remains an elite play between the pipes down the stretch and is on pace to contend for the 35-win mark on the season, a level he hasn't reached since 2021-22. His next opportunity to guard the crease is Tuesday at home against the Oilers.