Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Healthy scratch Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Vasilevskiy is a healthy scratch for Friday's road tilt against Nashville, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Jonas Johansson is starting for the Lightning while Matt Tomkins, who was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Friday, is the backup netminder. That allows Vasilevskiy to take the day off entirely. The 30-year-old Vasilevskiy will likely start in Saturday's home game against Toronto.

