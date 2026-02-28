Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy is 17-0-1 in his last 18 starts with a gaudy 1.90 GAA and a .925 save percentage. Overall, Vasilevskiy is 28-7-3 with a 2.11 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 38 starts this season. The Sabres are ninth in NHL scoring, generating 3.34 goals per contest.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy
