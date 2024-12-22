Andrei Vasilevskiy News: In goal Sunday
Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against Florida on Sunday, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.
Vasilevskiy has allowed only seven goals on 86 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 15-9-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.38 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. Florida sits fourth in the league with 3.53 goals per game in 2024-25.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now