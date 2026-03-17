Andrei Vasilevskiy News: In goal Tuesday
Vasilevskiy will protect the road goal versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum reports.
Vasilevskiy will look to shake off a rough patch -- he's 2-5-0 with a 3.50 GAA and an .880 save percentage over his last seven games. The Kraken have won just two of their last six games, but they have scored 20 goals in that span.
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