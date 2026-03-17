Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Vasilevskiy will protect the road goal versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum reports.

Vasilevskiy will look to shake off a rough patch -- he's 2-5-0 with a 3.50 GAA and an .880 save percentage over his last seven games. The Kraken have won just two of their last six games, but they have scored 20 goals in that span.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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