Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Light night in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Vasilevskiy made 15 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken on Thursday.

His work earned the Bolts a point, but the Kraken was the more desperate team. Vasilevskiy has picked up points in his last five outings (4-0-1). Overall, the big netminder is 34-12-4 with a .912 save percentage and 2.33 GAA. He has two shutouts.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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