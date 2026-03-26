Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Light night in OT loss
Vasilevskiy made 15 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken on Thursday.
His work earned the Bolts a point, but the Kraken was the more desperate team. Vasilevskiy has picked up points in his last five outings (4-0-1). Overall, the big netminder is 34-12-4 with a .912 save percentage and 2.33 GAA. He has two shutouts.
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