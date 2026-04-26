Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Looking to even series in Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Vasilevskiy will be between the road pipes in Game 4 versus the Canadiens on Sunday, per Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Vasilevskiy and his team went down 2-1 in the series in Friday's Game 3 after Lane Hutson fired the puck from the point past the Russian netminder in the 3-2 overtime win for Montreal. Vasilevskiy has conceded nine goals on 75 shots (.880 save percentage) so far in this first-round series, so if the Lightning have any chance of turning the tide, Vasilevskiy will have to be at the top of his game against a potent Canadiens offense.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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