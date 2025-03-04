Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Loses eight-game win streak
Vasilevsky surrendered two goals and made 27 saves in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.
Outside of the two goals Vasilevsky conceded to Florida's Aleksander Barkov in the second period, the goaltender had a strong outing. Monday's contest marked the end of Vasilevskiy's eight-game winning streak. During that stretch, he allowed just 13 goals and posted a .945 save percentage. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has a 29-16-3 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .923 save percentage. His GAA is on pace to be a new career-best if he can keep it below the 2.21 he posted across 42 games in the 2020 campaign. Vasilevskiy has been a force in fantasy this season and has elite value in all formats for the rest of the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now