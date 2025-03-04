Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Loses eight-game win streak

Vasilevsky surrendered two goals and made 27 saves in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Outside of the two goals Vasilevsky conceded to Florida's Aleksander Barkov in the second period, the goaltender had a strong outing. Monday's contest marked the end of Vasilevskiy's eight-game winning streak. During that stretch, he allowed just 13 goals and posted a .945 save percentage. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has a 29-16-3 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .923 save percentage. His GAA is on pace to be a new career-best if he can keep it below the 2.21 he posted across 42 games in the 2020 campaign. Vasilevskiy has been a force in fantasy this season and has elite value in all formats for the rest of the year.