Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Loses in goalie duel
Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.
The game was a lot closer than the score suggests. Vasilevskiy allowed just two goals. He was outdueled by Jakub Dobes, who faced 37 pucks in the Montreal net. It was Vasilevskiy's first regulation loss since March 14 (seven starts). His Vezina-caliber season continues. He leads in the NHL in wins (35), is second in GAA (2.33) and is tied with Logan Thompson for second in save percentage (.913).
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