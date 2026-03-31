Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Loses in goalie duel

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

The game was a lot closer than the score suggests. Vasilevskiy allowed just two goals. He was outdueled by Jakub Dobes, who faced 37 pucks in the Montreal net. It was Vasilevskiy's first regulation loss since March 14 (seven starts). His Vezina-caliber season continues. He leads in the NHL in wins (35), is second in GAA (2.33) and is tied with Logan Thompson for second in save percentage (.913).

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago