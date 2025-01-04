Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Loses low-scoring game

Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Vasilevskiy put in a decent effort, but the Lightning converted just one of their 35 shots against opposing netminder Darcy Kuemper. This was Vasilevskiy's second loss in a row in California, but he's given up a reasonable four goals on 46 shots in those outings. The 30-year-old goalie is 16-12-1 with a 2.37 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 29 appearances. Jonas Johansson is likely to start Sunday's road-trip finale in Anaheim.