Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Nabs Game 4 win
Vasilevskiy stopped 16 of 18 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.
Vasilevskiy gave up both goals in a span of 3:23 during the middle parts of the second period. The Lightning didn't back down, answering with the last three goals of the game while Vasilevskiy did his part protecting the net. He's now 2-2 in this series, with this being the first game decided in regulation. The 31-year-old has allowed 11 goals on 93 shots (.882 save percentage), but he's given the Lightning a chance to pull ahead in the series for the first time. It's all but guaranteed Vasilevskiy will tend the twine again in Wednesday's Game 5 in Tampa.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 242 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 242 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 215 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-265 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 197 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More