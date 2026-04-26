Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Nabs Game 4 win

Vasilevskiy stopped 16 of 18 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Vasilevskiy gave up both goals in a span of 3:23 during the middle parts of the second period. The Lightning didn't back down, answering with the last three goals of the game while Vasilevskiy did his part protecting the net. He's now 2-2 in this series, with this being the first game decided in regulation. The 31-year-old has allowed 11 goals on 93 shots (.882 save percentage), but he's given the Lightning a chance to pull ahead in the series for the first time. It's all but guaranteed Vasilevskiy will tend the twine again in Wednesday's Game 5 in Tampa.