Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Overcomes rough start
Vasilevskiy made 26 saves Saturday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa.
It was a rough start for Vasilevskiy, who allowed a five-hole goal 18 seconds into the game and was out of position four minutes later for the Sens' second goal. He then tightened the proverbial hatches and dominated. Vasilevskiy is undefeated in regulation in six games (5-0-1). He will likely get the night off Sunday when Tampa plays Nashville.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 262 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything5 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule6 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 226 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 199 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More