Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Overcomes rough start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Vasilevskiy made 26 saves Saturday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa.

It was a rough start for Vasilevskiy, who allowed a five-hole goal 18 seconds into the game and was out of position four minutes later for the Sens' second goal. He then tightened the proverbial hatches and dominated. Vasilevskiy is undefeated in regulation in six games (5-0-1). He will likely get the night off Sunday when Tampa plays Nashville.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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