Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Plenty of help in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Vasilevskiy wasn't great in this game, but he didn't have to be behind another massive showing from his offense. This was the third time in the last eight contests the Lightning have put up an eight-spot. Vasilevskiy is now 13-9-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 23 appearances. This was his fifth start in a row, and he hasn't played in more than that many consecutive games this year. It's possible Jonas Johansson will be called upon for the Lightning's road-trip finale Saturday in Seattle, though the team has not officially announced its plans one way or the other.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
