Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Poised to start Tuesday
Vasilevskiy is set to tend the twine on the road against the Penguins on Tuesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Vasilevskiy is coming off a 29-save shutout performance versus the Devils on Saturday, which earned him his eighth victory of the campaign. Through 14 appearances this year, the 30-year-old Russian is sporting a career-best 2.15 GAA and will likely find himself in contention for the Vezina Trophy if he continues to compete at this level moving forward.
