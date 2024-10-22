Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Poor showing in Monday's loss

Vasilevskiy stopped 10 of 14 shots before being removed in the second period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. He was replaced by Jonas Johansson.

Vasilevskiy has delivered back-to-back subpar showings, as he was coming off a defeat in Ottawa where he gave up five goals on 28 shots. These two losses have destroyed his overall numbers, and even though the Russian netminder was effective early on, he now sits at a 3-2-0 record with a 3.15 GAA and an .878 save percentage. Small-sample size applies here, but his GAA and save percentage would be career-worst marks for the 30-year-old.