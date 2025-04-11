Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Protecting net Friday

Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Red Wings, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy is 7-2-1 with a 1.59 GAA and a .934 save percentage over his last 10 outings. However, his last start was a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in which he allowed four goals on 31 shots on Wednesday. The Red Wings are playing the second half of a back-to-back and have been limited to 12 goals over their last six games, a span in which they are 2-3-1.