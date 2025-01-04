Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Receiving start Saturday

Vasilevskiy will protect the road goal versus the Kings on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is 4-2-0 with a 2.36 GAA and a .922 save percentage over his last six games. The 30-year-old has been sharp lately, but the Kings' defense rarely gives much ground, so goal support could be hard to come by. On the other hand, the Kings can also do some damage on offense -- they've scored 22 goals over their last six contests.