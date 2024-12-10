Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Receiving starting nod

Vasilevskiy will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevksiy has won his last two starts, allowing just three goals on 46 shots on net in that span. The 30-year-old had lost three of his previous four outings before turning things around. Still, the Oilers are a challenging matchup -- they've scored 24 goals over their last six contests, winning five of those games.