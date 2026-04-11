Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Reclaims NHL win lead

Vasilevskiy made 19 saves Saturday in a 2-1 win over Boston.

This game was as tight as a playoff contest. Vasilevskiy and Boston's Jeremy Swayman were both superb in the contest. The Tampa Bay netminder got back in the win column after two losses, moving back into sole possession of the NHL lead for wins (38). Vasilevskiy is 38-15-4 with two shutouts, a 2.30 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 57 appearances this season.