Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Records third straight win

Vasilevskiy stopped 33 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Vasilevskiy has struggled with consistency throughout the first weeks of the regular season. He opened with a three-game winning streak only to lose three in a row between Oct. 19 and Oct. 24. However, he's bounced back with another three-game winning run in which he's posted a 1.31 GAA and an impressive .962 save percentage. Vasilevskiy will aim to extend his winning streak when facing the Wild on Friday, though it's uncertain if he'll get the start after playing three games across his last five days.