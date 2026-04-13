Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Rings up 39th win of season
Vasilevskiy made 27 saves on 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Detroit on Monday.
The Big Cat deserves a rest Wednesday against the Rangers to prep for the postseason, but Jonas Johansson (undisclosed) sat out Monday's game. That meant the Lightning had to roll with their Emergency Back Up Goalie (EBUG) in the number two spot. Brandon Halverson, who is 24-11-6 with six shutouts, 2.39 GAA and .906 save percentage with AHL Syracuse this season could get the call-up for Wednesday. The win was Vasilevskiy's 39th of the season. It's the third time in his career that he's hit exactly 39 wins and fourth time that he's delivered at least that many wins.
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