Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Rough night in blue paint
Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
It wasn't Vasilevskiy's fault. Coach Jon Cooper summed things up to reporters after the game: "Tonight was abnormally bad... This little rut we're in has lasted a lot longer than I anticipated." Tampa Bay has lost six of seven. Vasilevskiy is 1-4-0 in that span.
