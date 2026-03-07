Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Second in NHL in wins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy snapped a personal three-game losing streak. The win was his 29th of the season, which is second only to Utah's Karel Vejmelka, who has 30 wins. Vasilevskiy is fourth overall in the NHL in GAA (2.28) and save percentage (.914). A Vezina nomination is in his sights, but he would prefer a Stanley Cup.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
