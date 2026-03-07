Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Second in wins
Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.
Vasilevskiy snapped a personal three-game losing streak with Saturday's victory. The triumph was his 29th of the season, which is second only to Utah's Karel Vejmelka, who has 30 wins. Vasilevskiy is fourth overall in the NHL in GAA (2.28) and save percentage (.914). He has been a superb fantasy option this season.
