Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set for Game 7 start

Vasilevskiy is expected to patrol the home crease in Game 7 against Montreal on Sunday, per Sports TV host Julie Stewart-Binks.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 30-save performance in Friday's 1-0 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 6. He has surrendered 14 goals on 147 shots en route to a 3-3 record this postseason. The winner of Sunday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Montreal will visit Buffalo on Wednesday in Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs.