Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to face Edmonton
Vasilevskiy is expected to start on the road against Edmonton on Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Vasilevskiy has gone 3-1-0 while stopping 90 of 98 shots (.918 save percentage) across his past four outings. He's 32-12-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 47 appearances in 2025-26. Edmonton ranks fourth in goals per game with 3.47 this season, but the Oilers are missing Leon Draisaitl (lower body).
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