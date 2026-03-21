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Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to face Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Vasilevskiy is expected to start on the road against Edmonton on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Vasilevskiy has gone 3-1-0 while stopping 90 of 98 shots (.918 save percentage) across his past four outings. He's 32-12-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 47 appearances in 2025-26. Edmonton ranks fourth in goals per game with 3.47 this season, but the Oilers are missing Leon Draisaitl (lower body).

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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