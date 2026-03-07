Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to face Maple Leafs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Sports TV host Julie Stewart-Binks, indicating he will defend the road net against Toronto on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy has gone 0-3-0 in his last three outings while surrendering 12 goals on 64 shots. He has a 28-10-3 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.28 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 41 appearances. Toronto is tied for 14th in the league with 3.16 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
10 days ago