Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to face Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against the Canadiens on Tuesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa. He has a 35-12-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.33 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 51 appearances. Montreal sits third in the league with 3.51 goals per game this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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