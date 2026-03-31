Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to face Montreal

Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against the Canadiens on Tuesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa. He has a 35-12-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.33 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 51 appearances. Montreal sits third in the league with 3.51 goals per game this season.