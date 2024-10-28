Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to face Nashville

Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for Monday's home matchup against the Predators, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Vasilevskiy ended his three-game losing skid with a 32-save shutout win against Washington on Saturday. He has a 4-3-0 record with a 2.64 GAA and an .896 save percentage through seven outings this season. Nashville has scored 21 goals in eight games this campaign despite leading the league with 35.8 shots per game.