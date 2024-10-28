Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to face Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for Monday's home matchup against the Predators, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Vasilevskiy ended his three-game losing skid with a 32-save shutout win against Washington on Saturday. He has a 4-3-0 record with a 2.64 GAA and an .896 save percentage through seven outings this season. Nashville has scored 21 goals in eight games this campaign despite leading the league with 35.8 shots per game.

