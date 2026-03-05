Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to face Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Vasilevskiy is expected to start on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy has a 28-9-3 record, 2.26 GAA and .914 save percentage in 40 appearances in 2025-26. While he's having a great campaign, the netminder has struggled recently, losing his past two outings while allowing nine goals on 35 shots (.743 save percentage). Winnipeg is coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over Chicago on Tuesday, but the Jets are still an underwhelming 5-4-5 across their past 14 games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago