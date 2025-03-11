Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to start against Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Vasilevskiy will be in the road net Tuesday against the Hurricanes, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

After winning seven straight games to close out February, Vasilevskiy has faltered a bit in March, posting a 2-2-0 record, .897 save percentage and 2.78 GAA across four outings. Carolina sits 11th in the league with 3.19 goals per game this season. The Big Cat has fared well against the Hurricanes over 23 career contests, earning a 15-5-3 record, 2.21 GAA and .930 save percentage.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now