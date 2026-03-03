Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to start in Minnesota

Vasilevskiy will be between the road pipes Tuesday against the Wild, Sports TV Host Julie Stewart-Binks reports.

Vasilevskiy's nine-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of the Sabres on Saturday -- he was pulled in the second period after giving up five goals on 14 shots. The Russian netminder holds a 28-8-3 record with two shutouts, a .916 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA over 39 outings in 2025-26. The Wild have scored a total of three goals in back-to-back losses to the Mammoth and Blues.