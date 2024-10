Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Capitals, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has lost his last three starts, allowing 12 goals on 59 shots in that span. The 30-year-old netminder has struggled since opening the season with three straight wins. Washington is a tough matchup after scoring 26 times over six games this season.